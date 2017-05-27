10:23pm Sat 27 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Sri Lanka says 25 people have died, 42 missing in floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rain

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Sri Lanka says 25 people have died, 42 missing in floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rain.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 27 May 2017 22:23:25 Processing Time: 226ms