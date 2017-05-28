US ramps up missile rivalry

Preparing for North Korea's growing threat, the Pentagon will try to shoot down an intercontinental-range missile for the first time in a test next week.

The goal is to more closely simulate a North Korean ICBM aimed at the US, officials said.

The American interceptor has succeeded in nine of 17 attempts against missiles of less-than-intercontinental range since 1999. The recent test, in June 2014, was a success, but followed three failures.

The system has evolved from the multibillion-dollar effort triggered by President Ronald Reagan's 1983 push for a Star Wars solution to ballistic missile threats during the Cold War - when the Soviet Union was the only major worry.

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, has vowed to field a nuclear-armed missile capable of reaching American territory. He has yet to test an intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, but Pentagon officials believe he is speeding in that direction.

Marine Lieutenant General Vincent Stewart, director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, said that "left unchecked", Kim will eventually succeed.

