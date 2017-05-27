9:23pm Sat 27 May
Former Greek prime minister recovering from bombing

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Greek health authorities say former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos is recuperating well from injuries suffered when a parcel bomb exploded inside his car in central Athens.

Two of Papademos' aides were also lightly injured in Thursday's attack.

Hospital officials said Friday Papademos will remain in intensive care as a precaution, but they say there is no cause for concern for his survival.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the bombing. But it bears the hallmarks of a nihilist anarchist group, Conspiracy Cells of Fire, which has staged several similar attacks in the past.

Papademos, 69, is being treated for wounds in his right thigh and upper body. He served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012 and is a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank.

