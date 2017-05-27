Cyprus' economy expected to pick up speed over next 2 years

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) " The governor of Cyprus' Central Bank is projecting that the east Mediterranean island's economic growth will pick up from 2.8 percent this year to around 3 percent annually over the next two years.

Chrystalla Georghadji said in the bank's annual report Friday that the positive outlook is owed to an uptick in tourism, strong consumer demand, investment and exports.

She said unemployment will drop nearly two percentage points in 2017 to 10.7 percent, dipping further to 8.8 percent in 2018.

Georghadji said risks include the potential impact of Britain's departure from the European Union as well as a slower-than-expected reduction in the island's huge number of bad loans. Among the positive developments, it cited ongoing offshore oil and gas search.