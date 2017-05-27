Rights group says Chechen officials humiliated gay detainees

MOSCOW (AP) " Rights activists from Human Rights Watch say in a new report that high-level officials in Russia's Chechnya have visited detention facilities where gay people allegedly were illegally held and tortured.

In April, the newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported that gay men in Chechnya had been tortured and killed by police. The Associated Press last month spoke to two victims of the crackdown who supported these claims. Although Chechen officials have denied the reports, federal investigators have been dispatched there to conduct a probe.

Human Rights Watch on Friday released a report detailing the anti-gay purge that it said lasted through the first week of April. The group said it had spoken to six former detainees who said Chechen officials, including two high-level ones, visited the unofficial prisons and humiliated the inmates.