Philippines at a grave risk of "contamination" by Isis

Philippine military jets fired rockets at militant positions yesterday as soldiers fought to wrest control of a southern city from gunmen linked to Isis (Islamic State), witnesses said.

Civilians waved flags from their windows to show they are not combatants.

The city of Marawi has been under siege by Isis-linked militants since a failed raid Tuesday night on a suspected hideout of Isnilon Hapilon, who is on Washington's list of most-wanted terrorists.

Isnilon got away and fighters loyal to him took over parts of the city, burning buildings and seizing about a dozen hostages, including a priest. Their condition is unknown.

The violence prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in the country's south, where a Muslim rebellion has raged for decades.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Restituto Padilla said government forces are working to "clear the city of all remnants of this group".

He said some civilians refused to evacuate because they want to guard their homes, which is slowing down government operations.

On Friday, Duterte ordered his troops to crush the militants, warning that the country is at a grave risk of "contamination" by Isis.

Continued below.

Related Content Apple is working on a dedicated chip to power AI on devices Brexit doom mongers are looking ahead, but they may be wrong again All's bright in Brizzie

At least 44 people have died in the fighting, including 31 militants and 11 soldiers, officials say.

It was not immediately clear whether civilians were among the dead.

Duterte gave his troops a free hand to wrest control of Marawi. "You can arrest any person, search any house without warrant," he said.

Hapilon is still hiding in the city under the protection of gunmen who are desperately trying to find a way to "extricate" him, the country's military chief, General Eduardo Ano said. Ano predicted that the military operation will take about a week as soldiers go house to house to clear the city of militants.

"We will make this their cemetery," he said. "We have to finish this."

Washington has offered a US$5 million ($7m) reward for information leading to Hapilon's capture.

- AP