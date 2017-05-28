Floods kill at least 100 in Sri Lanka

A heavier than expected monsoon has sent thousands from their homes.

Sri Lanka's government says the death toll from Friday's floods and mudslides has risen to 100 and 99 people are missing.

Security forces and residents have stepped up search and rescue operations as the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says more than 2900 people have been displaced.

The military used large armoured vehicles and boats to transport people to safe areas. Residents say more people are trapped in interior villages where boats have been unable to reach.

"We have seen worst rainfall since the 1970s," said DMC deputy minister Dunesh Gankanada.

People in the southeastern region of Ratnapura, about 100km from the capital Colombo, were taking shelter on tree tops, he said, adding that the Government has alerted international organisations for relief.

Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said at least five landslides had been reported in Kalutara, the worst-hit district on the west coast.

The disaster management centre said dozens of deaths were reported from Kalutara and Ratnapura.

Military spokesman Roshan Senevirathne said about 400 military personnel had been deployed with boats and helicopters to help the police and civilian agencies.

Relief officials said the monsoon had been expected, yet the rainfall was at unexpected levels.

More than 600mm of rain was recorded in some areas and other badly affected areas received rainfall ranging between 300 and 500mm.

Meteorological Department chief R.S. Jayasekera said although the peak of the monsoon had passed, more rains are expected during the next few days. Jayasekera said it is expected to intensify again on Tuesday (local time).

Sri Lanka, which has been heavily deforested for cash crops, often has landslides during the May to September monsoon.

Last year, more than 100 people were killed in a massive landslide.

- AP, AAP