8:17pm Sat 27 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Report: Flight returns to Miami, storm damage to windshield

MIAMI (AP) " A local news report says a storm damaged a jet's cockpit windshield and sent the international flight back to Miami this week.

WTVJ reports (http://bit.ly/2rFsWmQ ) a Madrid-bound Air Europa flight was forced to return to Miami International Airport on Wednesday night after a lightning strike cracked the co-pilot's window. No injuries were reported.

Airport spokesman Greg Chin says the 178 passengers on Flight 98 departed from Miami at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday but returned two hours later after the damage, reportedly caused by severe weather in the area.

Passengers were stranded for nearly 24 hours, but arrangements were made for them to take a different plane Friday morning.

___

Information from: WTVJ-TV, http://www.nbc6.net/index.html

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 27 May 2017 20:19:39 Processing Time: 19ms