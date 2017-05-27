8:03pm Sat 27 May
As Trump announces famine aid, relief funds face big cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump's announcement of a new multimillion-dollar contribution to food assistance didn't mention a proposal to slash such funds in next year's budget.

Trump's announcement during his visit to the Vatican was meant to renew a commitment to fighting global famine with a contribution of more than $300 million. That money would focus on the crises in Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and Nigeria.

The Trump administration's 2018 spending plan doesn't eliminate money for emergency food aid. But it ends a critical program by consolidating it into a broader account.

Doing so reduces the amount of money the U.S. dedicates to fighting famine to $1.5 billion next year, down from $2.6 billion in 2016.

Relief organizations fear less U.S. money will mean an increase in famine and hunger-related deaths.

