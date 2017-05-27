Pakistan police fire tear gas, swing batons at farmers rally

ISLAMABAD (AP) " Pakistani police have fired tear gas, wielded batons and clashed with farmers rallying in Islamabad to pressure the government to allocate more funds to agriculture.

The famers timed their protest hours before Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was to present the budget for the next fiscal year before lawmakers on Friday.

Mohammad Hussain, a leader of the farmers, says police beat the protesters and arrested dozens. Police say they acted against protesters who violated a ban on rallies in the capital.

Pakistani TVs broadcast footage showing riot police dragging farmers and also protesters throwing stones at the police.

Farmers have long accused successive Pakistan governments of neglecting the agriculture sector in every single budget.

Dar's proposal for the fiscal 2017-18 year is expected to include an increase for defense spending.