Lawyer says Kushner willing to cooperate with investigators

WASHINGTON (AP) " A lawyer for President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser says Jared Kushner is willing to cooperate with federal investigators looking into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

News media report that the FBI is investigating meetings Kushner had in December with Russian officials.

In a statement issued Thursday, attorney Jamie Gorelick (gaw-REH'-lihk) says Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. Gorelick says Kushner will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.

The chairman of the House oversight committee has asked the FBI to turn over more documents about former Director James Comey's interactions with the White House and Justice Department. The committee also is seeking materials dating back nearly four years to the Obama administration.