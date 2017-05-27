6:57pm Sat 27 May
UK police arrest 9th man in concert bombing investigation

MANCHESTER, England (AP) " British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.

Eight other men are in custody in connection with Monday's atrocity, with police and security agencies working to prevent further attacks.

Authorities are chasing possible links between the bomber, Salman Abedi, and militants in Manchester, elsewhere in Europe, and in North Africa and the Middle East.

Abedi was known to security services because of his radical views.

He reportedly was in contact with family members just before the attack.

The name of the man arrested in the early hours Friday and those of the eight others in custody were not released

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

