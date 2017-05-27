Going Home: Free Schappelle Corby posts on Instagram

As her freedom beckons Schapelle Corby has today created her own public Instagram account.

Her first post, as she remained holed up in her Kuta home counting down the final hours to freedom, was a photo of her two beloved dogs, Luna and May.

Schapelle wrote: "Going to miss these two. My puppies #Luna&May".

Among those making comments on the account was her sister Mercedes, who is with her inside the home now and will accompany her on her final journey home.

Banned by authorities from speaking and doing media interviews for the entirety of her three plus years on parole, it seems that with just hours to go before she becomes a free woman and flies home to Australia, Corby has got her voice back, at least on social media.

Her comment, about missing her dogs, is the first time the 39-year-old has spoken publicly in years about her life or her feelings.

The family denies that any media deals, for any kind of tell-all interview, have been done, describing reports that they sought $400,000 for an interview as rubbish.

Her Instagram profile picture shows a smiling Corby, wearing a pink flower headband.

Today's Instagram post indicates she is buoyant about going home but clearly sad at leaving her two dogs, which have become her constant companions since she was released from jail in February 2014.

Luna was originally her sister Mercedes and her family's dog and has been around for 11 years. May is her puppy.

Since her release on parole and her sister Mercedes returned to the Gold Coast to live, Schapelle has become the carer of the two dogs, who regularly went with her to the beach when she swam.

Originally published as Schapelle's first Instagram post

- news.com.au