5:38pm Sat 27 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Philippines military chief says top terror suspect is still hiding in besieged city of Marawi

ILIGAN, Philippines (AP) " Philippines military chief says top terror suspect is still hiding in besieged city of Marawi.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 27 May 2017 17:40:26 Processing Time: 44ms