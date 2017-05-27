MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) " Alabama man who escaped seven prior execution dates through appeals is put to death for 1982 murder-for-hire.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) " Alabama man who escaped seven prior execution dates through appeals is put to death for 1982 murder-for-hire.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 27 May 2017 17:23:50 Processing Time: 103ms