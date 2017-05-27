'Where is Barack Obama?' Five-year-old girl can't get her head round fact Trump is now president

A video of an adorable five-year-old asking her mother why Barack Obama is no longer in the White House has gone viral.

In a series of three Instagram clips filmed by her mum, Taylor, from Texas, asks where the former president is and why Donald Trump has taken over, Daily Mail reports.

"Why did he go? Where did he go?" the curious girl inquires about Obama from the back seat.

This all started because she wanted to know, Where did Barack Obama go? And where is the president's house.

"Why do we have the president we have now at the same spot he was and why did he leave it anyway?"

Her mother, who has the username tabgeezy, explains that the president can only serve two terms, but then Taylor starts to wonder about the 2016 election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

"How come Hillary did not get to be the president and why is she the loser and what are they even supposed to be winning?" she asks of the former First Lady's loss to the business mogul.

Her mother tells her that everybody gets a vote, just like Taylor voted for pizza over hamburger

Part 2

"So Barack Obama voted for the president we have now?" Taylor questions, before coming to the conclusion that more people voted for the current president.

Her mother starts to explain that more people actually voted for Clinton - by about three million votes - before stopping short of describing how the Electoral College works, simply saying: "It's a long story".

Having determined the reason for Trump's presidential success, she asks where he lives now.

"I don't want him living in Texas," she exclaims.

Part 3

The videos have gone viral with each clip viewed around 50,000 times each, attracting thousands of comments.

"She only 5 yet smarter than half of America," one commented.

"She's going to be a little politician!" another user wrote.

