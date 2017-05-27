Oakland proposes $1 million for teen in police sex scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) " Oakland, California is proposing to pay nearly $1 million to the teen daughter of a police dispatcher who says she was sexually abused by officers.

The teen, now 19, said Oakland Police officers exploited and victimized her while she worked as an underage prostitute.

Her allegations led to the abrupt resignation of former Police Chief Sean Whent last year and caused turmoil in several Bay Area police departments. The teen says she had sex with two dozen police officers, some when she was younger than 18. Most of the officers worked in Oakland.

The Associated Press generally doesn't identify victims of sexual crimes.

The Oakland city attorney recommends that the city pay her $989,000 to settle her claims. The Oakland City Council will consider the settlement Tuesday.