AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

thru 28, Italy " cycling, Giro d'Italia.

thru 28, Wentworth, England " golf, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship.

thru 28, Fort Worth, Texas " golf, US PGA Tour, Dean & Deluca Invitational.

thru 28, Ann Arbor, Michigan " golf, US LPGA Tour, Volvik Championship.

thru 27, Geneva " tennis, ATP, Geneva Open.

thru 27, Lyon, France " tennis, ATP, Lyon Open.

thru 27, Nurnberg, Germany " tennis, WTA, Nurnberger Versicherungs Cup.

thru 27, Strasbourg, France " tennis, WTA, Strasbourg International.

thru June 27, Bermuda " sailing, America's Cup.

New Zealand, Australia " rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Chiefs, Queensland vs. Western Force.

London " football, FA Cup final: Arsenal vs. Chelsea.

Madrid " football, Copa del Rey final: Barcelona vs. Alaves.

Berlin " football, German Cup final: Eintracht vs. Borussia Dortmund.

Paris " football, French Cup final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers.

Glasgow, Scotland " football, Scottish Cup final: Celtic vs. Aberdeen.

Southampton, England " cricket, England vs. South Africa, 2nd ODI.

Eugene, Oregon " athletics, Diamond League.

Various sites " rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Cheetahs, Highlanders vs. New South Wales, Melbourne vs. Crusaders, Bulls vs. Hurricanes, Sharks vs. Stormers, Jaguares vs. ACT.

Sheffield, England " boxing, Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr. for Brook's IBF welterweight title; George Groves vs. Fedor Chudinov for vacant WBA super middleweight title.

Oxon Hill, Maryland " boxing, Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon for Russell's WBC featherweight title; Andre Dirrell vs. Jose Uzcategui for interim IBF super middleweight title.

thru June 11, Paris " tennis, French Open.

Monte Carlo " auto racing, F1, Monaco GP.

Italy " football, Serie A ends.

Johannesburg " rugby, Super Rugby, Lions vs. Southern Kings.

London " cricket, England vs. South Africa, 3rd ODI.

Middle East " football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Al Ain vs. Esteghlal, Al Ahli vs. Al Ahli Saudi.

Asia, Middle East " football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Kashima Antlers vs. Guangzhou Evergrande, Kawasaki Frontale vs. Muangthong United, Lekhwiya vs. Persepolis, Al Hilal vs. Esteghlal Khouzestan.

Asia " football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Jeju United, Jiangsu vs. Shanghai SIPG.

Brisbane, Australia " rugby league, State of Origin I.

United States " basketball, NBA Finals begin.

thru 4, Dublin, Ohio " golf, US PGA Tour, The Memorial.

thru 4, Malmo, Sweden " golf, European Tour, Nordea Masters.

London " cricket, Champions Trophy: England vs. Bangladesh.

Birmingham, England " cricket, Champions Trophy: Australia vs. New Zealand.

thru 4, Galloway, New Jersey " golf, US LPA Tour, ShopRite Classic.

Apia, Samoa " rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Queensland.

Cardiff, Wales " football, Champions League final: Real Madrid vs. Juventus.

London " cricket, Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa.

Whangarei, New Zealand " rugby, Provincial Union vs. British and Irish Lions.

New Zealand, Australia " rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Highlanders, Chiefs vs. New South Wales, ACT vs. Melbourne, Western Force vs. Hurricanes.

Montreal " boxing, Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara for Stevenson's WBC light heavyweight title.

Birmingham, England " cricket, Champions Trophy: India vs. Pakistan.

thru 11, France " cycling, Criterium du Dauphine.

