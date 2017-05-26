AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
thru 28, Italy " cycling, Giro d'Italia.
thru 28, Wentworth, England " golf, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship.
thru 28, Fort Worth, Texas " golf, US PGA Tour, Dean & Deluca Invitational.
thru 28, Ann Arbor, Michigan " golf, US LPGA Tour, Volvik Championship.
thru 27, Geneva " tennis, ATP, Geneva Open.
thru 27, Lyon, France " tennis, ATP, Lyon Open.
thru 27, Nurnberg, Germany " tennis, WTA, Nurnberger Versicherungs Cup.
thru 27, Strasbourg, France " tennis, WTA, Strasbourg International.
thru June 27, Bermuda " sailing, America's Cup.
New Zealand, Australia " rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Chiefs, Queensland vs. Western Force.
London " football, FA Cup final: Arsenal vs. Chelsea.
Madrid " football, Copa del Rey final: Barcelona vs. Alaves.
Berlin " football, German Cup final: Eintracht vs. Borussia Dortmund.
Paris " football, French Cup final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers.
Glasgow, Scotland " football, Scottish Cup final: Celtic vs. Aberdeen.
Southampton, England " cricket, England vs. South Africa, 2nd ODI.
Eugene, Oregon " athletics, Diamond League.
Various sites " rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Cheetahs, Highlanders vs. New South Wales, Melbourne vs. Crusaders, Bulls vs. Hurricanes, Sharks vs. Stormers, Jaguares vs. ACT.
Sheffield, England " boxing, Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr. for Brook's IBF welterweight title; George Groves vs. Fedor Chudinov for vacant WBA super middleweight title.
Oxon Hill, Maryland " boxing, Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon for Russell's WBC featherweight title; Andre Dirrell vs. Jose Uzcategui for interim IBF super middleweight title.
thru June 11, Paris " tennis, French Open.
Monte Carlo " auto racing, F1, Monaco GP.
Italy " football, Serie A ends.
Johannesburg " rugby, Super Rugby, Lions vs. Southern Kings.
London " cricket, England vs. South Africa, 3rd ODI.
Middle East " football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Al Ain vs. Esteghlal, Al Ahli vs. Al Ahli Saudi.
Asia, Middle East " football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Kashima Antlers vs. Guangzhou Evergrande, Kawasaki Frontale vs. Muangthong United, Lekhwiya vs. Persepolis, Al Hilal vs. Esteghlal Khouzestan.
Asia " football, Asian Champions League round of 16: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Jeju United, Jiangsu vs. Shanghai SIPG.
Brisbane, Australia " rugby league, State of Origin I.
United States " basketball, NBA Finals begin.
thru 4, Dublin, Ohio " golf, US PGA Tour, The Memorial.
thru 4, Malmo, Sweden " golf, European Tour, Nordea Masters.
London " cricket, Champions Trophy: England vs. Bangladesh.
Birmingham, England " cricket, Champions Trophy: Australia vs. New Zealand.
thru 4, Galloway, New Jersey " golf, US LPA Tour, ShopRite Classic.
Apia, Samoa " rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Queensland.
Cardiff, Wales " football, Champions League final: Real Madrid vs. Juventus.
London " cricket, Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa.
Whangarei, New Zealand " rugby, Provincial Union vs. British and Irish Lions.
New Zealand, Australia " rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Highlanders, Chiefs vs. New South Wales, ACT vs. Melbourne, Western Force vs. Hurricanes.
Montreal " boxing, Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara for Stevenson's WBC light heavyweight title.
Birmingham, England " cricket, Champions Trophy: India vs. Pakistan.
thru 11, France " cycling, Criterium du Dauphine.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings