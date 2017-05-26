Mrs. Trump visits Brussels children's hospital, art museum

BRUSSELS (AP) " Melania Trump joined the spouses of other NATO leaders visiting a children's hospital and touring a Brussels art museum.

The outing Thursday took place away from a summit of member nations.

Mrs. Trump worked through moments of awkwardness and language barriers to help ailing children make flowers out of crepe paper. They shared opinions on books, movies and favorite flowers " with Mrs. Trump saying her favorites include orchids and peonies.

The outing of NATO spouses included a stop at a museum dedicated to Belgian surrealist painter Rene Magritte. Viewing the paintings, Mrs. Trump chatted with Brigitte Macron, whose husband won the French presidency this month.

Mrs. Trump's modeling experience came in handy in her Belgium stops. She struck carefully angled poses and peeked over her shoulder at photographers.