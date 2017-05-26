10:58am Sat 27 May
Police: Teens who shared nude pictures won't face charges

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) " Police say 14 children in Connecticut accused of sharing naked photographs and inappropriate text messages will not be charged.

Authorities in Southington began investigating two weeks ago when an adult informed administrators at Joseph A. DePaolo Middle School that there were photos of naked people on a student's phone.

Police Sgt. Jeffrey Dobratz says they discovered that both students from that school and John F. Kennedy Middle School were sharing inappropriate text messages and photographs with each other through social media.

Police say they have labeled the incident as a "delinquent act" and are referring the students to a juvenile review board, which is a community-based diversion program.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

