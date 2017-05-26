AP FACT CHECK: Did Trump really favor Macron in France?

WASHINGTON (AP) " During France's recent election campaign, President Donald Trump spoke favorably about only one candidate, Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front.

But a French official is quoting Trump as telling the election's winner, centrist President Emmanuel Macron, that he favored him all along.

According to the official, Trump told Macron "you were my guy" in the election when the two met Thursday. The official wasn't authorized to speak by name.

In an April 21 interview with The Associated Press, Trump said Le Pen was the strongest candidate on securing France's borders and on dealing with matters such as an attack on police officers in France that week. He did not speak publicly in praise of Macron.