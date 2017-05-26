Seven-month-old Irish baby died after being accidentally left in a sweltering car for four hours

A baby girl died in a devastating accident yesterday after apparently being left in a car by mistake for four hours on the hottest day of the year.

The seven-month-old girl, named locally as Chloe Fogarty, is believed to have been strapped into the back seat of her father's car when he forgot to drop her off at creche on his way to work, the Daily Mail reports.

She died of suspected heatstroke after her father Paul Fogarty reportedly forgot to take her to the nursery when he became distracted with a phone call and left her in the car as the temperature hit 25C.

Chloe was his first child with wife Louise.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that her heartbroken parents are being comforted by family, friends and neighbours.

When he returned, Chloe was "unresponsive" so he called for help and a local family doctor raced to the scene in the village of Dundrum, County Tipperary.

Immediately after the GP saw the baby and heard what had happened, an emergency air ambulance was called and the little girl was airlifted to Limerick University Hospital emergency department where surgeons fought to save her life.

However, the baby was tragically declared dead around 5pm yesterday.

Her parents were said to be "inconsolable" last night.

The little girl, who was the couple's only child, is alleged spent up to "four hours" in the family car in yesterday's sweltering heat.

Although temperatures started at around 16C in the morning, they soared to 20C by midday, in that area, and 21C by afternoon.

It is understood gardai (police) are investigating the possibility that the father had forgotten to drop the baby off at her creche and that he didn't realise she was still in the car when he arrived at work.

However, the specific details of how the tragedy took place remained unclear last night.

A friend of the couple, who married in August 2015, said last night: "They are inconsolable."

A resident in Dundrum, who asked not to be named, said: "I understand from what I have heard that she was in the car for a number of hours, possibly four.

"They are a lovely family and would be very well known in the local area. This is just devastating as you can imagine for the family," the resident added.

A Garda spokesman described the incident as "a personal tragedy" and added that it was a "very sensitive" case.

They have been liaising with family members since the incident.

"It's an awful tragedy," said former Fine Gael TD (member of the Irish Parliament) Tom Hayes, who lives in the nearby village of Golden.

"It's just so sad. The whole area is in shock," said Fianna Fail county councillor from Cashel, Roger Kennedy. He described the couple whose child in the appalling tragedy, as "a popular, well-known family".

He added that they are very involved in the local community.

"There is total sadness here," he added.

Sinn Fein councillor Martin Browne said that it was "the hottest day of the year so far" in the area, which would have made conditions more difficult for the child in the car.

He said: "They are a very nice, very respectable family and it's just a complete tragedy. I'm sure the whole community will rally around the family."

