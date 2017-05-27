The Latest: Judge wants info on Salvadoran colonel's health

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) " The Latest on the health of a former Salvadoran colonel held in jail pending the outcome of his extradition proceedings (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

A federal judge has ordered an update on the health of an ailing former Salvadoran colonel being held in jail while his extradition case unfolds.

Federal Judge Terrence Boyle ordered federal prosecutors on Thursday to respond to allegations of inadequate health care for Inocente Orlando Montano Morales by noon Friday.

Boyle wrote that if government lawyers don't provide a satisfactory response he will grant Montano's conditional release while the judge reviews efforts to extradite him to Spain.

Montano was recently transferred to a jail in Virginia from a lockup in North Carolina.

Spain is seeking to extradite Montano to face charges that he helped plot the killings of six Jesuit priests in 1989 during El Salvador's civil war. Five of the priests were natives of Spain.

___

11:35 a.m.

Defense attorneys say medical care for a former Salvadoran colonel accused of helping to plot five killings is declining since his transfer to a new facility to await a final decision on his extradition.

A lawyer for Inocente Orlando Montano Morales says in a filing that routine blood sugar checks were missed and he has had a fever and other symptoms indicating that he could have a new infection.

Judge Terrence Boyle had tried to send Montano to a federal prison hospital because of concerns about his health, but the transfer wasn't possible. Instead, he was sent from a North Carolina lockup to a Virginia jail.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it was following procedures for reviewing Montano's complaints but couldn't provide details.