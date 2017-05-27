7:31am Sat 27 May
Trinidad police seize 637 cases of vodka, 40 of Scotch

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) " Authorities in the Caribbean island of Trinidad have seized 677 cases of liquor they say were illegally smuggled in from Miami.

Police said Thursday that they found 637 cases of Absolut Vodka and 40 cases of Johnny Walker Scotch in an apartment east of the capital of Port of Spain.

They said officers who were on routine patrol arrested six men after noticing they were offloading the cases of liquor.

