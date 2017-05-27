7:02am Sat 27 May
NBC's live 'Bye Bye Birdie' pushed from December to 2018

NEW YORK (AP) " NBC is saying bye-bye this year to its tradition of an annual live holiday musical. The network confirming that "Bye Bye Birdie" has been pushed from its announced December airdate into 2018. No new airdate was announced.

The production is still to star Jennifer Lopez in this homage to 1950s rock 'n' roll mania. But Lopez is currently juggling two series on NBC " the new "World of Dance" competition and her police drama, "Shades of Blue" " as well as other projects.

In addition, NBC has committed to a live broadcast of the rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" on Easter Sunday 2018.

Originally announced last fall, "Bye Bye Birdie" was initially intended as the latest live holiday telecast after "The Sound of Music," ''Peter Pan," ''The Wiz" and "Hairspray."

