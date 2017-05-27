RICHMOND, Va. (AP) " Appeals court rules against President Trump's revised travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) " Appeals court rules against President Trump's revised travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 27 May 2017 06:56:01 Processing Time: 11ms