Propylene leak in New Jersey rail car leads to evacuations

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) " Propylene is leaking from a rail car in an industrial park in New Jersey, sending a plume of gas into the air and leading to evacuations.

Gloucester County spokeswoman Debra Sellitto says a valve stem on top of the tanker car failed and started leaking Thursday in Pureland Industrial Park in Logan Township. The car can carry up to 30,000 gallons, but she isn't sure how much propylene was in it or how much has leaked.

Propylene is considered volatile and flammable.

Sellitto says one person received a non-life-threatening injury.

Authorities are conducting evacuations within a half-mile of the complex as a precaution.

Police have closed an exit on Interstate 295 to keep traffic away.

This story has been corrected to show that the car was carrying propylene, not propane.