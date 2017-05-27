2:27am Sat 27 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Senate panel Oks ex-Sen. Scott Brown to be New Zealand envoy

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved the nomination of former Sen. Scott Brown to be U.S. ambassador to New Zealand.

The move " by voice vote on Thursday " all but assures that the full Senate will confirm Brown's selection for the post after the Memorial Day recess.

Brown is a Republican who represented Massachusetts in the Senate from 2010 to 2013. He won a special election to fill the seat held by the late Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy, a Democrat.

Brown lost that seat to Democrat Elizabeth Warren, and in 2014, he lost a Senate race in New Hampshire to Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Brown faced no opposition during his confirmation hearing last week.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 27 May 2017 02:28:59 Processing Time: 12ms