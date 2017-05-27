2:24am Sat 27 May
OPEC and other oil countries extend oil production cut of daily 1.8 million barrels until March

VIENNA (AP) — OPEC and other oil countries extend oil production cut of daily 1.8 million barrels until March.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

