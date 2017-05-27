1:53am Sat 27 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Greek police say former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos targeted in bomb attack in central Athens, injuries reported

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Greek police say former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos targeted in bomb attack in central Athens, injuries reported.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 27 May 2017 02:46:40 Processing Time: 14ms