MARAWI, Philippines (AP) " Philippine military says 31 Islamic State group-linked militants have been killed in besieged southern city.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
MARAWI, Philippines (AP) " Philippine military says 31 Islamic State group-linked militants have been killed in besieged southern city.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 27 May 2017 02:46:41 Processing Time: 109ms