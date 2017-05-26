12:46am Sat 27 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Russian activist fined for posting segment of US comedy show

MOSCOW (AP) " A Russian opposition activist has been fined for posting a segment from an American comedy show on social media because the Islamic State group's flag was displayed.

Russian news agencies said on Thursday a court in the city of Cheborksary has fined Semyon Kochkin, coordinator at the campaign headquarters of t opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 1,500 rubles ($27) for public display of outlawed insignia. Kochkin last year posted on VKontakte a segment from John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" where the IS banner was shown. Russian law forbids public display of symbols of terrorist organizations.

Rights groups have documented a rise in convictions for social media posts in Russia in recent years. Moscow-based Sova group, which studies human rights, nationalism and xenophobia, said in a statement that Kochkin's prosecution was unlawful.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 27 May 2017 00:47:39 Processing Time: 14ms