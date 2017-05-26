12:28am Sat 27 May
New nurse being credited with saving life of plane passenger

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) " A New Jersey nurse who has only been on the job for nine months is being credited with saving the life of a fellow airplane passenger in a medical emergency.

Twenty-two-year-old Courtney Donlon was awakened on a connecting flight home from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, by the airplane's loudspeaker asked if anyone was a medical professional. Donlon tells MyCentralJersey.com (http://mycj.co/2rha7GC ) that she told a flight attendant she was a nurse and began tending to the ill passenger.

Donlon says after assessing the woman she believed she had the symptoms of a heart attack.

The pilot later made an emergency landing in Charleston, South Carolina, so the woman could receive treatment at a hospital.

Donlon is unsure of the woman's condition but hopes she will reach out to her.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

