List of Dr. Beach's top 10 beaches for 2017

Here is the 2017 list of top 10 beaches in the U.S., compiled by Florida International University professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

1. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida

2. Kapalua Bay Beach, Maui, Hawaii

3. Ocracoke Beach, Outer Banks, North Carolina

4. Grayton Beach State Park, Florida Panhandle

5. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York

6. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

7. Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

8. Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii

9. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California

10. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

