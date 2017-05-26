10:24pm Fri 26 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

New York City mayor still won't cheer for hometown Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) " He has served a full-term as New York City mayor, but Bill de Blasio has never attended a New York Yankees game during his tenure. And he doesn't plan to break the streak now.

The Democratic mayor grew up outside Boston and is a fan of the Yankees' rival Boston Red Sox.

During events in the Bronx this week, the mayor was asked if he planned to attend a Yankees game in the Bronx at any point in the future. The New York Post reports (http://nyp.st/2rjV4fJ ) de Blasio gave a one-word answer: no.

Bronx Republican Chairman Michael Rendino says the mayor's refusal to attend a home game is one more reason he's endorsing Republican mayoral candidate Paul Massey. Democratic state Senator Ruben Diaz Sr., of the Bronx, says de Blasio is insulting Bronx residents.

___

Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 26 May 2017 23:10:25 Processing Time: 17ms