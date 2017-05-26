10:16pm Fri 26 May
France says Erdogan to look into case of French photographer

BRUSSELS (AP) " A senior French official says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will look into the case of a French photographer who was taken into custody in Turkey and started a hunger strike to protest his detention.

The French official says President Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of photojournalist Mathias Depardon in talks with Erdogan ahead of Thursday's NATO summit. The official says Erdogan indicated he would quickly look into the situation.

The French official could not be publicly named in line with standard practice.

Reporters Without Borders, citing the photographer's lawyer, said this week that Depardon began his hunger strike last weekend.

The photographer was on assignment for National Geographic magazine when he was detained in the mainly Kurdish province of Batman on May 8.

