LONDON (AP) " Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at Manchester children's hospital following the concert attack.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LONDON (AP) " Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at Manchester children's hospital following the concert attack.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 26 May 2017 19:01:54 Processing Time: 642ms