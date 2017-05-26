Schapelle's Corby's friends: Where are they now?

By Megan Palin

It was the year when MySpace ruled, Facebook didn't exist and Australian model Jennifer Hawkins was crowned Miss Universe in a competition then owned by Donald Trump.

In 2004, John Howard was the Prime Minister of Australia, Nokia mobile phones were top of the range and the 'Bali Nine' hadn't yet reached infamy.

A lot has changed since then: The nation has endured five leadership changes; Apple has released its seventh version of the iPhone; and two of the 'Bali Nine' have been executed by firing squad for their crimes.

But for convicted Australian drug trafficker Schapelle Corby, in many ways the world has stood still for the past 13 years.

Her past life on Queensland's Gold Coast has been reduced to only a memory, locked in time as she last saw it, when just 27 years old.

As of this weekend, Schapelle, 39, will pick up where she left off before she embarked on a fateful trip to Bali, Indonesia all those years ago.

Although life will never again be as she once knew it.

Schapelle will be deported from Bali back to Australia on Saturday after completing three years of parole on the island.

It will be the first time back on home soil since her arrest for smuggling 4.2kg of marijuana wrapped inside her bodyboard bag into Bali more than a decade ago.

Schapelle spent more than nine years behind bars in Kerobokan Prison until she was released on parole in 2014. She was finally free.

But her parole conditions prevented her from leaving Indonesia. Those restrictions will be lifted from tomorrow and the tables will turn on Schapelle - she'll be banned from returning to Indonesia for at least six months.

It's been a long time coming for the former beauty school student who has reportedly developed severe mental illness during her time behind bars.

Author Tony Wilson, who wrote Schapelle: The Final Chapter: Coming Home, said Schapelle would not be returning to Australia as the same "fun-loving ... giggly, young girl" she was when she left.

"She has a real genuine paranoia about being looked at," he told news.com.au.

Schapelle was travelling with friends Alyth Jeffers and Katrina Richards and stepbrother James Kisina at the time of her arrest.

The group was in Bali for Schapelle's sister Mercedes' 30th birthday party.

But their trip of a lifetime turned into a nightmare before they even left the airport.

Alyth and Katrina were in the 'nothing to declare' lane of Customs and went through first.

The Courier Mail reported Alyth had told James to help his stepsister with the luggage as she struggled with her suitcase and the bodyboard bag.

So James grabbed the bodyboard bag. Corby was annoyed because the bag's handle had been slashed. And the zips were done up in the middle. She never zipped the bag this way, it was always on the side, the newspaper reported.

Alyth and Katrina were already outside waiting for the siblings to come through.

But the only gates that would open for Schapelle over the next decade were those into a prison.

She was sentenced to 20 years behind bars but had that reduced when she was later granted clemency.

As the saying goes: the rest is history.

One of the constants for Schapelle has been the support from her family and friends.

Most of Corby's family, friends and former associates remain living between Logan, south of Brisbane, and Tugun, near the Gold Coast Airport.

Among those who have maintained their support for Schapelle are the friends she was travelling with at the time of her arrest, Alyth and Katrina.

News.com.au has contacted Alyth and Katrina for comment ahead of their friend's return home.

Alyth, Corby's best friend, lives in a quiet street away from the Glitter Strip, just a stone's throw from where Corby grew up.

She shares with husband Glen and their young children.

Alyth describes herself as "Aries- headstrong, outgoing and friendly, positive thinker, energetic. Loving being a full time mum" on her Facebook profile.

Alyth, who testified at Corby's drug smuggling trial that "if anything she's against drugs" has repeatedly returned to Bali to visit her friend and show her support.

News.com.au understands Katrina - who has also visited Schapelle in prison - still lives on the Gold Coast.

She and Alyth were also a part of a support group of Corby's friends and family who gathered to celebrate her parole at her mother's home in Loganlea, south of Brisbane just three years ago.

"It's beautiful, tastes like freedom," Katrina told reporters at the time.

Alyth described the development as "a new beginning".

"Forget about the past, this is a new slate," she said.

It's a party that is likely to be replicated at some stage in the near future when the group of friends reconnect. This time outside the walls of a prison. Back at home, where a new normal awaits Schapelle.

- news.com.au