Nepal officials doubtful about 4 bodies reported on Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) " Nepalese officials are casting doubt on the reported discovery of four bodies at the highest camp on Mount Everest.

Officials said Wednesday that a team of Sherpa rescuers had found the four bodies inside a tent at the South Col Camp.

Tourism Department official Durga Dutta Dhakal said some 30 climbers have already scaled Everest on Thursday and none of them had reported seeing the bodies.

Ang Tshering of Nepal Mountaineering Association said that even if four people had gone missing, their team members at base camp would already have notified authorities or other climbers.

The Sherpa rescuers who announced the discovery of the bodies had already left the camp.