6:01pm Fri 26 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Merkel, Obama to attend podium discussion at Berlin event

BERLIN (AP) " Tens of thousands are gathering in Berlin to listen to former U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discuss democracy and global responsibility at a Protestant conference as the country marks the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

German Protestant Church members and visitors from all over the world crowded a square in front of the German capital's iconic Brandenburg Gate landmark Thursday amid high security following the deadly attack in Manchester. Up to 100,000 visitors were expected, according to the organizers.

Later on Thursday, the chancellor will also meet current U.S. President Donald Trump when she travels to Brussels to attend the NATO summit there.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 26 May 2017 18:50:51 Processing Time: 65ms