From Trump to Oprah, speakers offer parting advice to grads

BOSTON (AP) " Famous figures from entertainment, politics and business are giving commencement speeches at colleges across the country.

Colleges have different approaches when it comes to picking speakers. Some leave it to administrators. Others gather input from students. Many compete for marquee speakers who will dazzle the audience and inspire alumni to become donors, all while avoiding controversy.

Speakers this year include President Donald Trump, talk-show host Oprah Winfrey and Howard Schultz, executive chairman of Starbucks.

Michael Frick, CEO of Speaking.com in California, says colleges are looking for high-profile speakers who will impress students, parents and alumni. They also want to get some publicity for the school but not take away from the students' moment.

Even with a wider range of speakers, the messages to graduates haven't changed much over the years.