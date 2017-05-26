5:23pm Fri 26 May
NATO chief says allies to join anti-IS coalition

BRUSSELS (AP) " NATO's chief has affirmed that the alliance will join the international coalition fighting the Islamic State group but will not wage war against the extremists, as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to meet allied leaders.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that joining "will send a strong political message of NATO's commitment to the fight against terrorism and also improve our coordination within the coalition."

But he underlined that "it does not mean that NATO will engage in combat operations."

As part of its efforts to respond to Trump's demand to do more to fight terrorism, NATO will also set up a counter-terrorism intelligence cell to improve information-sharing.

It will notably focus on so-called foreign fighters who travel from Europe to train or fight with extremists in Iraq and Syria.

