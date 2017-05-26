US patrol through South China sea draws protest from Beijing

BEIJING (AP) " China is protesting a U.S. Navy patrol that brought a guided missile destroyer near a group of man-made islands controlled by Beijing in the disputed South China Sea.

China's Defense Ministry said Thursday it had made representations with U.S. officials over the matter.

The so-called freedom of navigation operation by the USS Dewey took place Wednesday around Mischief Reef, one of the islands China has built and fortified to assert its claims over the waters.

U.S. officials insist they have the right to navigate through the area because it is in international waters.

The U.S. Pacific Command in Hawaii and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Navy has conducted similar patrols previously but this is the first under President Donald Trump.