Father, 31, is arrested for child sex abuse after his daughter, 9, is caught researching porn to learn about 'what her dad does to her at night'

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for child sex abuse after his nine-year-old daughter was caught looking up pornography at school to learn about what "he did to her" at night.

Anthony Garay was arrested on Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas, after teachers at the Elk Elementary School contacted child services.

She was caught researching pornography on one of the school's iPads.

When approached by a member of staff, she said she was searching for "what her dad does to her at night" and said he never let her sleep.

The nine-year-old said the abuse had been going on since she was eight, The Houston Chronicle reports.

Staff contacted child services who alerted police and Garay was arrested on Wednesday.

Garay is being held in Bexar County Jail on a felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

His bond was set at $75,000.

The man was previously investigated by child protection services for abusing the girl and her sister.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services did not respond to DailyMail.com's requests on Wednesday night.

- Daily Mail