Attorneys: Former House speaker seeks lawsuit settlement

CHICAGO (AP) " Lawyers for a sexual abuse victim of Dennis Hastert and the former U.S. House speaker himself say he's seeking a settlement of a lawsuit filed over a broken $3.5 million hush-money pact.

Attorney John Ellis said Wednesday he has asked Kristi Browne, who represents the victim, to name a settlement price. The lawsuit seeks $1.8 million, the outstanding balance of the pact each party says the other one broke.

Browne says Ellis' request was made before a court hearing. In the hearing, Ellis and Browne arranged their next court date for Aug. 28.

Browne represents a former Yorkville High School athlete whose hush-money pact led to the Illinois Republican's downfall. Her client argues he kept his end of the bargain to keep quiet about Hastert's misconduct.

The 75-year-old Hastert is serving a 15-month sentence for violating bank withdrawal reporting requirements. He is due for parole in August.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

