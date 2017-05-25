WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL

STOCKHOLM " Manchester United gave its grieving home city a moment to cheer by winning the Europa League on Wednesday, beating Ajax 2-0 in the final thanks to goals by Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL-SECURITY

STOCKHOLM " Protected by a light but visible presence of armed police officers, fans of Manchester United and Ajax were arriving for the Europa League final and facing two rings of security to get into the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Wednesday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 431 words, photos.

BC-SOC-EUROPE LEAGUE-AJAX STOCKHOLM " For Ajax's talented young team, the Europa League final was a match too far. But the once-great Dutch club can look forward to a bright future, provided its best young players choose to stick around. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0400 GMT, photos.

BC-SOC-MAN UNITED-REVIEW STOCKHOLM " Two trophies and Champions League qualification adds up to a successful first year at Manchester United for Jose Mourinho.

However, there are still a lot of question marks hanging over England's biggest team heading into next season. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1300 GMT, photos.

BC-SOC-EUROPA LEAGUE-FUTURE STOCKHOLM " Looked down upon as a burden and the poor relation to the lucrative Champions League, there's suddenly a new-found enthusiasm for the Europa League. A glance at the competition's last four finalists is proof of that. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1100 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-MURRAY

PARIS " After months of disappointment and a lack of motivation, Andy Murray is counting on the French Open to turn his season around. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 530 words, photo.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--ATHLETIC-VALVERDE

MADRID " Departing Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde avoids talking about a possible move to Barcelona, saying he has not entered negotiations with any club. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 414 words, photos.

Also:

" US--FIFA INVESTIGATION-TAKKAS. Ex-aide to soccer federation leader pleads guilty in scandal. SENT: 325 words.

" SOC--FIFA COUNCIL-SOROKIN. Russia set to reclaim a seat on the FIFA Council. SENT: 194 words, photo.

" SOC--CAS-VELEZ SARSFIELD APPEAL. Man City, FIFA team up for CAS appeal by Velez Sarsfield. SENT: 129 words.

" SOC--CAS-BOLIVIA APPEAL. Bolivia gets court date in case of forfeited World Cup games. SENT: 133 words.

" SOC--MESSI-TAX FRAUD " Messi loses Supreme Court appeal over tax-fraud conviction. SENT: 215 words, photos.

" SOC--ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. Hulk scores 1, sets up another as Shanghai SIPG wins. SENT: 120

AUTO RACING:

CAR--F1-MERCEDES-BOTTAS

MONACO " Valtteri Bottas has put his recent bad luck behind him and remains confident he can close the gap in the Formula One title race at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix. SENT: 523 words, photos.

CAR--F1-MONACO GP

MONACO " The chummy rivalry between Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel could be tested at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, an unforgiving circuit where drivers are often pushed to the limit. SENT: 785 words, photos.

TENNIS:

TEN--NUREMBERG CUP

NUREMBERG, Germany " Home favorite Laura Siegemund was forced to withdraw during her second-round match at the Nuremberg Cup on Wednesday, while top-seeded Kiki Bertens and Yulia Putintseva both advanced. SENT: 196 words, photos.

TEN--GENEVA OPEN

GENEVA " A slump in form for Albert Ramos-Vinolas that started after he was a surprise Monte Carlo Masters finalist continued on Wednesday with a second-round defeat at the Geneva Open. SENT: 252 words.

Also:

" US--SERENA WILLIAMS-SILICON VALLEY. Serena Williams accepts a new challenge - in Silicon Valley. By Michael Liedtke. SENT: 817 words.

" TEN--DEL POTRO-FRENCH OPEN. Del Potro could miss French Open because of injuries. SENT: 113 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

LEEDS, England " Captain Eoin Morgan notched his first limited-overs century against South Africa as England swept to a convincing 72-run victory over the world's top-ranked team in one-day international cricket at Headingley on Wednesday. SENT: words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--COLONIAL

FORT WORTH, Texas " Jordan Spieth always gets good vibes at Colonial, so his return to Hogan's Alley as defending champion might be coming at an opportune time. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 700 words, photos.

GLF--WOMEN'S OPEN-TRUMP COURSE

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey " The USGA insists its focus is going to be on golf and not politics when it conducts the U.S. Women's Open at a golf course owned by President Donald Trump in less than two months. By Tom Canavan. SENT: 632 words, photos.

CYCLING:

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

CANAZEI, Italy " Pierre Rolland launched a late solo attack to win the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, and Tom Dumoulin's overall lead remained unchanged. SENT: 461 words, photos.

Also:

" CYC--DOPING-SOUL BRASIL. Brazilian cycling team hit with 2nd ban for doping. SENT: 121 words.

RUGBY

RGU-SUPER RUGBY

WELLINGTON, New Zealand " The remaining rounds of Super Rugby's regular season are likely to draw attention to an under-performing Australian conference in which the ACT Brumbies and New South Wales Waratahs are locked in a tight race for one playoff spot. By Steve McMorran. SENT, 692 words, photo.

Other Stories:

" ATH--LINZ MARATHON-DOPING. Winner of Linz Marathon women's race fails doping test. SENT: 100 words.

" HKO--KHL-CONTRACTION. KHL cuts team and reveals 6-month salary delays. SENT: 263 words.

" BOX--COTTO-KAMEGAI. Cotto heading back to ring to fight Kamegai for WBO belt. SENT: 117 words.

