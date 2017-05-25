10:22am Fri 26 May
House approves bill seeking to upend EPA pesticide rule

WASHINGTON (AP) " The House has passed a Republican-backed measure reversing an Environmental Protection Agency requirement that those spraying pesticides on or near rivers and lakes file for a permit.

The chamber voted largely along party lines Wednesday to approve the Reducing Regulatory Burdens Act. The bill's sponsors say the rule that requires a permit under the Clean Water Act before spraying pesticides is burdensome and duplicative. EPA already regulates pesticides under a different law.

Most Democrats opposed the bill, which they derided as a political favor to the chemical industry. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., noted that pesticide-maker Dow Chemical donated $1 million check to help support President Donald Trump's inaugural festivities.

The bill now heads to the GOP-dominated Senate, where supporters hope to send it on to Trump's desk.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

