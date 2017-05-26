The Latest: Airline looks into claims of warnings about man

HONOLULU (AP) " The Latest on a disturbance on a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

American Airlines says it will look into allegations that a disruptive passenger was allowed to board a flight despite complaints that he was scaring people.

Spokesman Ross Feinstein says the airline will look into the allegations raised by a passenger who says allowing the man on the flight put people in danger.

Jaime Reznick said Wednesday passengers complained before takeoff that they were afraid of the passenger whose disruptive behavior prompted bomb-threat procedures and military fighter jets to escort the plane.

She says he was laughing to himself and staring down passengers at the gate.

A criminal complaint charging Anil Uskanli says he tried to get to the front of the plane during the flight and that crewmembers feared his laptop contained explosives. No explosives were found.

11:10 a.m.

Jaime Reznick said Wednesday when she arrived at the gate there was a curly haired man clad in a black leather jacket who was "being really freaky." She says he was laughing to himself and staring down passengers.

Reznick says allowing him to fly put passengers in danger.

There was no immediate comment from American.