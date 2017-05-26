9:39am Fri 26 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Carson would like to see HUD's name changed

WASHINGTON (AP) " Housing Secretary Ben Carson wants to change the name of the sprawling federal agency he leads.

Carson says he's has "a plan for eventually changing the name from Housing and Urban Development to Housing and Community Development."

He made the remarks in an interview with Armstrong Williams on SiriusXM.

Carson says he'd like the name to focus more on the agency's broad mission, which extends beyond cities and urban areas and deep into small towns and rural areas. He says it's really about "creating communities, communities of opportunity, wherever they exist."

A name change for the agency would require congressional approval.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 26 May 2017 09:39:39 Processing Time: 584ms