Ariana Grande Manchester concert attack: Heartbreaking final text of bomb victim Olivia Campbell

A teenager killed in the Manchester terror attack sent a final text to her boyfriend just half an hour before she was killed.

The 15-year-old told her boyfriend Lewis Brierley that she was "having so much fun" at 9.53pm - the last message she sent before she was killed in the nail bomb massacre, reports The Sun.

He shared the heartbreaking photograph of their last text exchange as he paid tribute to his girlfriend - and vowed to "never forget her as long as I live".

It comes just hours after the teenager's devastated mum broke down at a vigil held for the bombing victims.

Charlotte Campbell had to be supported by the teenager's stepdad Paul Hodgson as she wept over the death of her daughter.

She earlier posted on Facebook: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon, go sing with the angels and keep smiling, mummy loves you so much."

Olivia's boyfriend Lewis later revealed her excited text him from the concert saying: "I'm having so much fun".

He also paid tribute on Facebook, writing: "I loved her so much that I made sure every night... I would send her a paragraph to let her know just how much she meant to me and I only hope she knows I meant every word of it."

- news.com.au